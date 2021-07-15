Proton Price Down 16.3% Over Last Week (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 15th. Over the last seven days, Proton has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Proton coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Proton has a market capitalization of $18.59 million and approximately $561,283.00 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00050739 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00015307 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $274.51 or 0.00863791 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005829 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Proton Coin Profile

Proton (CRYPTO:XPR) is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,293,784,214 coins. The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Proton Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

