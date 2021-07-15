Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Short Interest Down 79.9% in June

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a drop of 79.9% from the June 15th total of 221,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of PUK traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.98. The stock had a trading volume of 211,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,771. Prudential has a 12 month low of $23.99 and a 12 month high of $44.99. The company has a market cap of $49.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.15.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUK. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Prudential by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 14,140 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential during the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Prudential by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,596,000 after acquiring an additional 136,814 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential in the 4th quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Prudential by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 12,147 shares during the period. 1.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PUK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. HSBC raised Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prudential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

