PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) CAO Trenton Groves Sells 3,003 Shares

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) CAO Trenton Groves sold 3,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total transaction of $479,158.68.

Shares of NYSE PSB opened at $155.63 on Thursday. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.26 and a 12 month high of $165.85. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.15.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 15.51%. On average, analysts predict that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.93%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 398.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in PS Business Parks by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PS Business Parks during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSB has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PS Business Parks from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

