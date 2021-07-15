Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 18,224 Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,224 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Outfront Media worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Outfront Media in the first quarter worth $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Outfront Media by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 677,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,256,000 after acquiring an additional 254,200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Outfront Media by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 185,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Outfront Media during the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Outfront Media by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OUT shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Outfront Media currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

NYSE OUT opened at $23.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -21.77, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.91. Outfront Media Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $25.07.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $259.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.23 million. Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

