Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $2.04 Million Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,483 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in The AZEK were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in The AZEK by 122.2% in the first quarter. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. now owns 44,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 24,448 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in The AZEK in the first quarter valued at $34,237,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in The AZEK by 9.6% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 703,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,572,000 after purchasing an additional 61,450 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in The AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at $2,045,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in The AZEK by 736.2% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,196,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The AZEK alerts:

AZEK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The AZEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.29.

In other The AZEK news, Director Jesse G. Singh sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $81,158.28. Also, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 5,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $263,305.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 279,788 shares of company stock worth $12,632,587 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $36.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion and a PE ratio of 48.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.35. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $51.32.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.82 million. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The AZEK Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK).

Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.