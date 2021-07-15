Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, insider Jeryl Wolfe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $122,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shervin J. Korangy sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $274,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,458.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HAIN opened at $39.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.80. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $46.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.48. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 98.68 and a beta of 0.79.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $492.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.74 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

HAIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Hain Celestial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.22.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

