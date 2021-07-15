Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 5,672 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Energizer worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Energizer in the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Energizer in the 1st quarter worth about $9,518,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Energizer in the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Energizer by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 11,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Energizer by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENR stock opened at $41.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 153.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.77. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $53.19.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $685.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.41 million. Energizer had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 66.10%. Energizer’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

