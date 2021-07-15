Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 983 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,892,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 482,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,954,000 after acquiring an additional 215,092 shares during the period. Sycale Advisors NY LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the first quarter worth approximately $19,298,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,640,000 after acquiring an additional 90,672 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 28.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 254,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,975,000 after acquiring an additional 55,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBRDA stock opened at $165.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.06. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $127.18 and a 52 week high of $173.40. The company has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $246.53 million during the quarter.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

