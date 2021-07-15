Puget Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PUGE) Short Interest Update

Puget Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PUGE) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 98.4% from the June 15th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,263,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Puget Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 86,116,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,353,195. Puget Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.
About Puget Technologies
