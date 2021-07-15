Puget Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PUGE) Short Interest Update

Puget Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PUGE) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 98.4% from the June 15th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,263,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Puget Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 86,116,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,353,195. Puget Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.

About Puget Technologies

Puget Technologies, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development and sale of personal 3D printers. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida. Puget Technologies, Inc is a subsidiary of Qest Consulting Group, Inc

