pulltherug.finance 24 Hour Volume Reaches $197.00 (RUGZ)

pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. One pulltherug.finance coin can now be bought for about $3.50 or 0.00010759 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. pulltherug.finance has a total market cap of $33,001.00 and $197.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, pulltherug.finance has traded down 13.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About pulltherug.finance

pulltherug.finance (CRYPTO:RUGZ) is a coin. pulltherug.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,437 coins. pulltherug.finance’s official Twitter account is @rugztoken . pulltherug.finance’s official website is pulltherug.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pulltherug.finance $RUGZ is a NFT project with farming. It aims to bring the rugpull NFTS to signify the rullpulls and scams in crypto. “

pulltherug.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pulltherug.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pulltherug.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pulltherug.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

