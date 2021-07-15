PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Shares Gap Down to $48.95

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $48.95, but opened at $46.00. PureTech Health shares last traded at $43.20, with a volume of 603 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PureTech Health stock. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 262,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 0.92% of PureTech Health as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis; a hydrogel platform technology to treat obesity and other chronic metabolic diseases; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a digital treatments to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions.

