Putnam Investments LLC Acquires 10,156 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,156 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.51% of Ingevity worth $15,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,288,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,750,000 after purchasing an additional 151,679 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 708,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,551,000 after acquiring an additional 23,426 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 653,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,388,000 after acquiring an additional 40,069 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 0.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 642,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 4.7% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 548,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,421,000 after acquiring an additional 24,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $444,065.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,617,052.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Ingevity in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shares of Ingevity stock opened at $81.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 2.22. Ingevity Co. has a 52 week low of $47.11 and a 52 week high of $89.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.05 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 15.19%. Ingevity’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

