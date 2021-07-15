Putnam Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 36,469 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $12,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Leidos by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in Leidos by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Leidos by 12.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Leidos by 118.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton increased its holdings in Leidos by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 33,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LDOS opened at $104.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.15 and a twelve month high of $113.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 24.30%. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 23.33%.

LDOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.38.

In other Leidos news, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $884,874.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,076.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at $941,872.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

