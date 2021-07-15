Putnam Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,749 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $14,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,572,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 2,858.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 439,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,615,000 after acquiring an additional 424,227 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 816.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,536,000 after acquiring an additional 377,256 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 1,881.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 307,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,995,000 after acquiring an additional 291,580 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,147,000. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Polaris alerts:

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $130.95 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.37. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.67 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 2.02.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 63.13%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PII. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.82.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.