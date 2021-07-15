Putnam Investments LLC Has $11.66 Million Position in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 720,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,900 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned 1.04% of Mersana Therapeutics worth $11,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRSN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 243.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 9,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

In other news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,102 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $65,262.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,105.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 1,886 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $25,649.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,310 shares of company stock valued at $179,342 over the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $12.27 on Thursday. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.17 and a twelve month high of $29.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.11). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.42% and a negative net margin of 12,779.23%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. Research analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mersana Therapeutics Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

