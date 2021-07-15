Putnam Investments LLC Has $13.68 Million Stock Position in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 59.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 289,894 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 107,997 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.96% of Upland Software worth $13,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,794,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Upland Software by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 167,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,912,000 after purchasing an additional 19,606 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Upland Software by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 53,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Upland Software by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,181,000 after purchasing an additional 59,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Upland Software in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 10,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total transaction of $413,850.06. Following the sale, the president now owns 238,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,802,266.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 52,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $2,192,929.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,611 shares of company stock worth $4,791,731 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UPLD opened at $38.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.07. Upland Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00, a PEG ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.52. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $73.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.17 million. On average, analysts forecast that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPLD. Zacks Investment Research cut Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Upland Software in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upland Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

