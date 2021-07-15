Putnam Investments LLC Sells 2,344 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $18,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 75,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 975,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. Swan Global Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Swan Global Investments LLC now owns 448,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,846,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 71,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,923 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG opened at $65.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.08. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $50.40 and a 52 week high of $69.87.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.