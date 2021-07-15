Putnam Investments LLC Sells 6,302,224 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 97.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,302,224 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $16,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in Everbridge by 15.8% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Everbridge by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,528,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,254,000 after purchasing an additional 70,223 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Everbridge during the first quarter valued at $216,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Everbridge by 36.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Everbridge by 1.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period.

Get Everbridge alerts:

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $1,529,569.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,880 shares in the company, valued at $3,599,252. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $85,950.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,323 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,351 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $132.61 on Thursday. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $178.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.61 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

EVBG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price target on Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.78.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.