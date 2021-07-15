Putnam Investments LLC Sells 794 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Putnam Investments LLC cut its holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 830,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $20,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Xerox by 56.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,303,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $371,420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521,290 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Xerox in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,905,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Xerox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,207,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Xerox by 358.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,979,000 after purchasing an additional 977,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Xerox by 10.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,206,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $174,913,000 after purchasing an additional 703,437 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on XRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $43.50.

NYSE:XRX opened at $23.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.94. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $14.82 and a 1 year high of $26.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently 70.92%.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

