Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.60% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Pyxis Tankers Inc. provides marine transportation. The Company offers transporting refined petroleum products such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, fuel oil as well as other liquid bulk items, including organic chemicals. Pyxis Tankers Inc. is based in Maroussi, Greece. “

Shares of Pyxis Tankers stock opened at $0.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of -0.47. Pyxis Tankers has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $4.60.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Pyxis Tankers had a negative net margin of 37.86% and a negative return on equity of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $5.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pyxis Tankers will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 20,257.9% during the first quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 2,035,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,793 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Pyxis Tankers by 1,311.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 362,550 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Pyxis Tankers in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Pyxis Tankers by 350.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20,049 shares during the last quarter. 22.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

