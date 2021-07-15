Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Toyota Motor Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:TM)

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Toyota Motor in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will earn $4.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Toyota Motor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $19.67 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TM. Zacks Investment Research cut Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup began coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

TM opened at $180.00 on Thursday. Toyota Motor has a 1-year low of $118.66 and a 1-year high of $185.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $251.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.57.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.73. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $72.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.78 billion.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TM. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,443,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,425,000 after purchasing an additional 186,560 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,332,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,936,000 after purchasing an additional 15,903 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 846,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,852,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 76,862.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 724,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,021,000 after purchasing an additional 723,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 669,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,407,000 after purchasing an additional 82,394 shares in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

