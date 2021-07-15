Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for The Blackstone Group in a research note issued on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara expects that the asset manager will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Blackstone Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BX. Argus upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

NYSE:BX opened at $98.65 on Tuesday. The Blackstone Group has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $102.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 123.77%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $140,781,238.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $66,184.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,283,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,985,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,656,272 shares of company stock worth $230,663,723. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 14,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 27,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 45,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.