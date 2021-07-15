Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Conagra Brands, Inc. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CAG)

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Conagra Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CAG. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

CAG stock opened at $33.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.05. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $32.55 and a 1-year high of $39.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,875,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,850.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $105,725,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,872,853 shares of company stock worth $108,014,113 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 591.3% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

