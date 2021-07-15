Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Barclays PLC Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barclays’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Barclays had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Investec raised Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JP Morgan Cazenove raised Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.58. Barclays has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $10.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the fourth quarter worth about $21,422,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 194,966.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,927,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,716,000 after buying an additional 1,926,271 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,859,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,699,000 after buying an additional 1,269,857 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the first quarter worth about $1,300,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 256.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 573,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,871,000 after buying an additional 412,798 shares during the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

