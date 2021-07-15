Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.26. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

TCBI has been the topic of several other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.79.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $62.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.83. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $25.85 and a 52 week high of $93.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.88.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $239.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS.

In related news, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $67,500.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,574.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.98 per share, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,815.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 593.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,948,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,455 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $892,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 602.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 930,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,970,000 after purchasing an additional 797,800 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $55,889,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $36,165,000.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.