Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Boosted by National Bank Financial

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.65. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear to C$51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.30.

Shares of TSE:GIL opened at C$43.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -250.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 4.75. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of C$21.37 and a 52 week high of C$47.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$43.67.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.38. The company had revenue of C$746.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$639.41 million.

In other Gildan Activewear news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 41,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.56, for a total transaction of C$1,858,982.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,413 shares in the company, valued at C$7,949,440.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

