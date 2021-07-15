Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Boosted by KeyCorp

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Olin in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.31. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Olin’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.38 EPS.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OLN. UBS Group raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Alembic Global Advisors upped their price target on shares of Olin from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Tudor Pickering raised Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.21.

Olin stock opened at $43.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Olin has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $51.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -59.26%.

In other Olin news, Director John Mb Oconnor sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $675,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 335 shares in the company, valued at $15,081.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Foley sold 143,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $4,974,149.75. Insiders have sold a total of 464,241 shares of company stock worth $19,850,803 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Olin by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Olin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Featured Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.