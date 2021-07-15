Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PennyMac Financial Services in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.39.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 43.72%. The company had revenue of $944.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target (down previously from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.63.

NYSE:PFSI opened at $58.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.16. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12 month low of $41.30 and a 12 month high of $70.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.82%.

In related news, Director Farhad Nanji acquired 6,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.66 per share, with a total value of $436,301.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $914,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,191,787 shares of company stock worth $72,338,348 and have sold 598,072 shares worth $36,262,736. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,341,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,999,000 after buying an additional 759,697 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $29,185,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $17,357,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 536,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,461,000 after buying an additional 212,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 551,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,166,000 after purchasing an additional 192,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

