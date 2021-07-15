Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation Raised by Analyst (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report issued on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.98. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.45 EPS.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 44.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on WAL. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.31.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $96.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.11. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $30.34 and a 52-week high of $109.84.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAL. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter worth about $618,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.8% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth about $259,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bryan K. Segedi purchased 1,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.65 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,112.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $1,081,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 19.84%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.