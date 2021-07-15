Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Enova International, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:ENVA)

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Enova International in a research note issued on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Enova International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

ENVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Enova International in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Enova International from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of ENVA opened at $31.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.82. Enova International has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $41.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.41.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.05. Enova International had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 45.70%. The firm had revenue of $259.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.39 million.

In related news, CEO David Fisher sold 9,907 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total transaction of $350,014.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,253 shares in the company, valued at $18,345,208.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $50,050.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 89,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,127,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,086 shares of company stock worth $952,288. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enova International by 8.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Enova International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 46,902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Enova International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enova International during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Enova International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

