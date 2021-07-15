Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Post Holdings, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:POST)

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Post in a research report issued on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.33. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Post’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on POST. upped their price objective on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

POST opened at $105.89 on Thursday. Post has a 1-year low of $81.38 and a 1-year high of $117.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.26). Post had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Post during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Post during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Post by 18,150.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Post by 4,800.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Post during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

