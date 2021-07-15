Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 13th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.39. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LBAI. Raymond James upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $834.92 million, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.01. Lakeland Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $62.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.17 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 9.01%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 1,934.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 189.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. 58.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.79%.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

