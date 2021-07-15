Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Comerica Incorporated Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Comerica in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.35.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.96 million. Comerica had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 11.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CMA. DA Davidson raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.98.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $68.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $34.46 and a fifty-two week high of $79.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 83.18%.

Comerica announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $58,736.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $298,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $642,176. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.9% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Comerica by 4.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

