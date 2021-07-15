Qcash Reaches Market Cap of $69.30 Million (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 15th. Qcash has a total market capitalization of $69.30 million and approximately $194.60 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Qcash has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Qcash coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000472 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00041319 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00114292 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.32 or 0.00151400 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,924.53 or 1.00035485 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $317.61 or 0.00995229 BTC.

About Qcash

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

