Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys 1,744 Shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in HeadHunter Group were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in HeadHunter Group by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,139,000 after purchasing an additional 252,646 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 559.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,449 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,118,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,938,000 after purchasing an additional 131,686 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 37.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,995,000 after purchasing an additional 295,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 80.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 900,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,541,000 after buying an additional 400,650 shares during the period. 44.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HeadHunter Group stock opened at $43.40 on Thursday. HeadHunter Group PLC has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $47.21. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 59.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.97.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $16.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.84 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 88.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. HeadHunter Group’s payout ratio is 68.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised HeadHunter Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of HeadHunter Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.08.

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

