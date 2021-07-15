Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $775,000 Stake in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) by 145.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 42,100 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.09% of Resolute Forest Products worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFP. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the first quarter worth $120,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 15.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Daniel Ouellet sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $67,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jacques P. Vachon sold 15,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $244,648.07. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Resolute Forest Products from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.19.

Shares of Resolute Forest Products stock opened at $12.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $979.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 3.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.89. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $17.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 16.91%.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

