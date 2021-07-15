Quadrature Capital Ltd Reduces Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 60.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,203 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,030 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PCTY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 71.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 261,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,091,000 after purchasing an additional 109,396 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 1.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 402,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 346.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,267,000 after purchasing an additional 35,664 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 24.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,358,000 after purchasing an additional 78,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 175.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCTY stock opened at $188.49 on Thursday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $124.75 and a twelve month high of $218.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 172.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.38.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $186.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.25 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PCTY. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.63.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

