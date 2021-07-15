Quadrature Capital Ltd Reduces Position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its stake in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 40.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,376 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,196 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HRT Financial LP grew its position in EchoStar by 233.6% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 42,396 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 29,688 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in EchoStar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in EchoStar by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,480,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,537,000 after purchasing an additional 511,955 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in EchoStar by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 734,581 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,630,000 after purchasing an additional 38,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in EchoStar by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. 43.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of EchoStar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EchoStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

SATS opened at $22.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.94. EchoStar Co. has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $32.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.72.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.86. EchoStar had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $482.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that EchoStar Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses; broadband network technologies; managed services; equipment, hardware, and communication solutions, as well as satellite services to service providers and enterprise customers; and designs, provides, and installs gateways and terminal equipment.

