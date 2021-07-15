Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 23,944 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 68.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,944 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth $188,179,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,328,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,683 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,335,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,259,000 after purchasing an additional 913,437 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $57,127,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 18,167.2% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 772,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,781,000 after purchasing an additional 768,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.71.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $71.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.74. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.82 and a twelve month high of $81.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

