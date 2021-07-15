Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

KNSL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kinsale Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSL opened at $168.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.12 and a 12 month high of $252.70.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $138.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.30 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 14.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.92%.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $774,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,686 shares in the company, valued at $52,024,616.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

