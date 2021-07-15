Quadrature Capital Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 65.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,878 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Redfin were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Redfin by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,900,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,440 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Redfin by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,606,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,494,000 after purchasing an additional 34,012 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Redfin by 298.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,421,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,066 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Redfin by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,948,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,778,000 after purchasing an additional 150,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter valued at $70,324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Bridget Frey sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $938,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 139,695 shares in the company, valued at $9,363,755.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $4,540,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,668,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,191,565.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 197,683 shares of company stock valued at $10,936,184. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $54.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Redfin Co. has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $268.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.68 million. Redfin had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 1.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RDFN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised shares of Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.93.

Redfin Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

