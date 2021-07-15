Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) VP Dawn Mattoon Sells 13,549 Shares

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) VP Dawn Mattoon sold 13,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total transaction of $805,623.54.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Dawn Mattoon sold 243 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $11,741.76.

On Monday, May 3rd, Dawn Mattoon sold 234 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $13,539.24.

QTRX opened at $53.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.23. Quanterix Co. has a twelve month low of $26.54 and a twelve month high of $92.57.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.26 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 30.37% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTRX. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Quanterix during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanterix during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Quanterix by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Quanterix by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quanterix during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

