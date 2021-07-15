QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Short Interest Update

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 130,600 shares, a decrease of 99.5% from the June 15th total of 26,380,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

QS traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.68. The company had a trading volume of 8,370,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,151,842. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -60.72. QuantumScape has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $132.73.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.14).

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. QuantumScape has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

In related news, insider Mohit Singh sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $14,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 901,630 shares in the company, valued at $22,414,521.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $2,848,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 904,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,750,704.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,340,213 shares of company stock valued at $34,356,840.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth about $762,510,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 0.5% during the first quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 7,794,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,814,000 after purchasing an additional 42,154 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth about $548,925,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter worth about $113,554,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth about $92,895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

