Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quhuo Limited provides tech-enabled, end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including food delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping and bike-sharing. Quhuo Limited is based in BEIJING, China. “

NASDAQ:QH opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $171.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.62. Quhuo has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $11.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Quhuo had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $133.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quhuo will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Quhuo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Quhuo by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 29,058 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Quhuo by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Quhuo

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

