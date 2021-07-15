Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.05.

Several research firms recently commented on QUISF. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.20 price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from $1.80 to $2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$2.30 price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from $1.90 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of QUISF stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,366. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.26. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1.64.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

