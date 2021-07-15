Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.05.

Several research firms recently commented on QUISF. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.20 price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from $1.80 to $2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$2.30 price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from $1.90 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of QUISF stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,366. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.26. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1.64.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

