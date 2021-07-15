Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Trading 3.6% Higher

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) shares traded up 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.74 and last traded at $1.74. 501 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,299,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

Separately, cut Qutoutiao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Get Qutoutiao alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.70.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $199.11 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao during the 1st quarter worth $283,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Qutoutiao in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT)

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and videos from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users; and Quduopai mobile application, as well as provides online data processing and transaction processing services.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Qutoutiao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qutoutiao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.