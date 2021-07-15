RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RADCOM LTD. designs, manufactures, markets and supports innovative, high performance internetworking test and analysis equipment for data communications networks. Their products are used in the development and manufacturing of network equipment, the installation of networks, and the ongoing maintenance of operational networks. (Press Release) “

Get RADCOM alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of RADCOM in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ RDCM opened at $10.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $151.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.32 and a beta of 1.07. RADCOM has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $12.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.25.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 million. RADCOM had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RADCOM will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of RADCOM by 2,032.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its stake in RADCOM by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 469,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 18,686 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP acquired a new position in RADCOM in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,002,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in RADCOM by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in RADCOM in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

About RADCOM

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). The company provides RADCOM ACE comprise RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, fully virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RADCOM (RDCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RADCOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADCOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.