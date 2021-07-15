Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Trading Up 4.9%

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) shares were up 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.52 and last traded at $15.52. Approximately 4,142 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 724,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.79.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RADI shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.89.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $22.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.59 million. On average, analysts predict that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo purchased 925,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $12,903,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 2,117.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 561,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after buying an additional 535,964 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI)

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

