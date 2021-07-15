RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) SVP Sells $472,650.00 in Stock

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $472,650.00.

RDNT opened at $33.13 on Thursday. RadNet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.49 and a twelve month high of $36.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.35 and a beta of 1.69.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. RadNet had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $315.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in RadNet during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in RadNet during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in RadNet during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RadNet during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in RadNet during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. 66.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RDNT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

