Ralph Hauwert Sells 6,917 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Ralph Hauwert sold 6,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total transaction of $730,020.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Ralph Hauwert sold 6,917 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.11, for a total transaction of $685,543.87.

U stock opened at $99.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.60. The company has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -85.88. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.11 and a 52-week high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $234.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Unity Software’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth $4,870,777,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Unity Software by 240.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,096,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715,289 shares during the period. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the third quarter worth $307,805,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Unity Software by 162.5% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,248,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,904 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Unity Software by 162.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,226,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

